Apple vs Guava: Which fruit is healthier?

Vitamin C: Guava is one of the richest sources of Vitamin C. A single fruit can give over 200% of the daily requirement. In contrast, apples have relatively low Vitamin C.
Dietary Fibre: Apples are known for their fibre (especially if eaten with the skin), which helps in digestion and heart health. However, guava has slightly more fibre per gram, which supports digestive health and increases satiety.
Calories: A medium apple has about 95 calories, while a medium guava has around 112 calories. If you're watching your calorie intake, apples might be better.
Sugar: Guavas can be higher in natural sugars, depending on their ripeness. Apples generally have a balanced sugar level and a lower glycemic index, making them slightly better.
Micronutrients: Guavas have more nutrients such as folate, potassium and Vitamin A. Whereas, apples give only Vitamin K and small amounts of potassium.
Conclusion: While both fruits are healthy, guava is generally more nutrient-dense, especially for immune support and digestive health. Apples are lower in calories and sugar, making them great for weight and blood sugar control.
