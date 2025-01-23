 Apple Cider Vinegar vs Green Tea: Which is best for weight loss?

Apple cider vinegar may help suppress appetite and regulate blood sugar levels, potentially leading to reduced calorie intake.

On the other hand, green tea contains caffeine and catechins that can boost metabolism and increase fat burning.

However, the effectiveness of both ingredients for weight loss is inconclusive and may vary from person to person.

Additionally, both apple cider vinegar and green tea have their potential side effects, such as digestive issues and interactions with medications.

Ultimately, there is no clear winner between apple cider vinegar and green tea for weight loss, so it is best to focus on a balanced diet and regular exercise.

