Apple Cider Vinegar vs Green Tea: Which is best for weight loss?

Apple cider vinegar may help suppress appetite and regulate blood sugar levels, potentially leading to reduced calorie intake.
Image Source : Social
On the other hand, green tea contains caffeine and catechins that can boost metabolism and increase fat burning.
Image Source : Social
However, the effectiveness of both ingredients for weight loss is inconclusive and may vary from person to person.
Image Source : Social
Additionally, both apple cider vinegar and green tea have their potential side effects, such as digestive issues and interactions with medications.
Image Source : Social
Ultimately, there is no clear winner between apple cider vinegar and green tea for weight loss, so it is best to focus on a balanced diet and regular exercise.
Image Source : Social
Next : 5 cooking oils recommended by an expert for healthy heart