Amla vs Aloe Vera: Which is better for hair growth?

Nutrient-Rich Benefits: Amla is packed with Vitamin C, antioxidants, and essential fatty acids, which help strengthen hair follicles and boost growth. Aloe Vera, on the other hand, contains enzymes and vitamins that nourish the scalp.
Ease of Use: Aloe Vera is easier to apply directly to the scalp and hair, while Amla may require preparation, like making a paste or oil. Aloe Vera also has a lighter, non-greasy texture.
Scalp Health: Amla improves scalp circulation, preventing dandruff and promoting healthy hair growth. Aloe Vera soothes the scalp, reduces itchiness, and helps balance oil production.
Strengthening Hair: Aloe Vera, while hydrating, doesn't offer as much strengthening power but helps maintain softness and moisture. Amla strengthens hair strands, reduces breakage, and prevents premature graying.
Natural Growth Stimulation: Amla is known for stimulating hair growth due to its high iron and antioxidants, which help combat hair thinning. Aloe Vera hydrates the hair and creates an ideal environment for healthy growth but is less potent for stimulating new growth.
