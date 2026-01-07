2. Watching short-form videos back to back for hours: Endless clips train the brain to expect constant novelty. Nothing lasts long enough to feel rewarding. After a while, slower activities feel boring, even when they matter.
3. Relying on caffeine instead of rest: Using coffee or energy drinks to push through fatigue masks exhaustion rather than fixing it. Dopamine systems get overstressed. Motivation dips harder when the caffeine wears off.
4. Multitasking while eating or resting: Eating while scrolling or “resting” with multiple inputs prevents the brain from switching off. Dopamine never fully settles. Even breaks start feeling unrefreshing.
5. Overstimulating yourself with background noise at all times: Music, podcasts, or TV playing nonstop keeps the brain in a semi-alert state. Silence disappears. Without quiet moments, dopamine regulation slowly gets thrown off.
