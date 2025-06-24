Aloo paratha vs Paneer paratha: Which one has fewer calories?

Calorie Count: Aloo paratha stuffed with spiced potato contains 180–250 calories per paratha. Paneer paratha stuffed with cottage cheese ranges from 200–300 calories per paratha.
Main Ingredient: Potatoes are starchy and higher in carbs, while paneer is rich in protein and fats. Paneer generally adds more calories due to its fat content.
Protein Content: Paneer paratha gives you more protein, making it a better choice for those watching muscle mass or satiety. Aloo paratha has less protein and more simple carbs.
Fat Composition: Paneer has more natural fats, especially if made from full-fat milk. Aloo Paratha can still be high in fat if cooked with excess ghee or butter.
Satiety and Portion Control: Paneer paratha may be more filling, potentially helping you eat less overall. Aloo parathas are lighter per unit and can lead to overeating.
Conclusion: Aloo Paratha usually has fewer calories than paneer paratha, especially when both are cooked similarly. However, the difference is small and panner paratha gives you more protein and healthy fats. Lastly, it depends on portion size, stuffing quantity, and cooking fat.
