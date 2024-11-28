If it is a winter wedding then one wears a simple red saree with intricate designs like Nayanthara paired with a full-sleeve blouse.
If someone wants to opt for classic traditional red lehenga then they must opt for a lehenga like Katrina Kaif.
Aditi Rao Hydari 's beautiful red solid-hued Anarkali can be perfect for an intimate wedding.
Patralekha's embroidered buti sari paired with an embroidered veil can be a perfect choice too.
One can also opt for a traditional saree like Deepika Padukone and drape it in a classic style.
Priyanka Chopra's sindoori red lehenga paired with diamond jewellery can be also perfect for those who don't want to wear a heavy ensemble.
