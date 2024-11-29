Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth share unseen pics from Rajasthan wedding

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth did the photoshoot in Alila Fort Bishangarh in Rajasthan amid nature.
Aditi wore a custom-made Anand Kabra sharara set. She opted for a white kurta, black and golden sharara with a mustard embroidered dupatta.
Siddharth opted for a fitted black sherwani with matching pants.
Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth got married in a low-key temple wedding in the presence of family.
Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth, tied the knot in September this year.
Next : 5 easy steps to make perfect street style Bhel Puri at home
Click to read more..