Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth share unseen pics from Rajasthan wedding

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth did the photoshoot in Alila Fort Bishangarh in Rajasthan amid nature.

Aditi wore a custom-made Anand Kabra sharara set. She opted for a white kurta, black and golden sharara with a mustard embroidered dupatta.

Siddharth opted for a fitted black sherwani with matching pants.

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth got married in a low-key temple wedding in the presence of family.

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth, tied the knot in September this year.

