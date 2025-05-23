A2 milk vs Regular milk: Which one is better?

Difference between A2 milk and regular milk: The main difference between A2 milk and regular milk lies in the type of beta-casein protein they contain. A2 milk contains only A2 beta-casein, whereas regular milk, also known as A1 milk, usually has a mix of A1 and A2 beta-casein proteins.
Image Source : Canva
Digestive Comfort: A1 protein may trigger digestive discomfort in some people, and A2 is usually considered to be gentler on the gut.
Image Source : Canva
Lactose Content: Neither A2 milk nor regular milk is lactose-free. People with lactose intolerance may still react to either unless it’s specifically lactose-free milk.
Image Source : Canva
Evidence: Some small studies suggest that A2 milk is better for digestion. Even though regular milk is consumed widely and has nutritional benefits, it might cause digestive issues in some people.
Image Source : Canva
Nutritional Value: Both offer similar nutrients; calcium, protein, vitamins D and B12, apart from the beta-casein type.
Image Source : Canva
Conclusion: A2 milk may be better for those with milk sensitivity (but not lactose intolerance). Otherwise, for most people, regular milk is just as nutritious and more cost-effective.
Image Source : Canva
Next : Cashew vs Almond: Which dry fruit should we avoid in summer?