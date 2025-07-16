7 special pakodas from different states of India

Mirchi Bajji (Andhra Pradesh): A popular street snack made by stuffing large green chilies with tangy spice mix and dipping them in gram flour batter before deep-frying. They're often served with raw onions and lemon juice.
Image Source : Social
Banana Flower Pakoda (Tamil Nadu): Known locally as Vazhaipoo Vadai, this pakoda uses banana blossoms mixed with lentils and spices. It’s rich in fibre and iron, offering a slightly nutty flavour and crunchy texture.
Image Source : Social
Bajji with Fish Stuffing (Kerala): This pakoda has spiced fish or shrimp stuffed in banana peppers, dipped in a besan batter, and deep-fried. It combines the richness of seafood with the crispiness of bajji.
Image Source : Social
Pumpkin Flower Pakoda (West Bengal): Called Kumro Phool Bhaja in Bengal, pumpkin flowers are dipped in a thin besan batter and deep-fried. The delicate blossoms turn crispy and are enjoyed as part of a traditional Bengali meal.
Image Source : Social
Indrahar (Madhya Pradesh): This is made by blending lentils such as moong, masoor, chana and urad with different spices. This is then cooked with hing till it forms a dough. It is then cooled, cut into bite-sized pieces before being fried.
Image Source : Social
Patra Pakoda (Gujarat): Made from colocasia (arbi) leaves smeared with spiced gram flour paste, rolled, steamed, and then deep-fried. This sweet-spicy-sour delicacy, also called Alu Vadi in Maharashtra, is crispy on the outside and soft on the inside.
Image Source : Social
Kandha Bhajiya with Coconut (Goa/Konkan): This Goan version of onion pakoda includes grated coconut and curry leaves in the batter. It gives a sweet, tropical touch and a softer, chewy texture, unique to coastal cooking.
Image Source : Social
Next : 5 reasons why you should start your day with warm water