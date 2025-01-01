 7 red-coloured Indian fruits to boost immunity

Lychee: This is a fruit that is loved by a lot of people. Peel the outer pricy layer to enjoy the juicy white flesh inside.

Pomegranate: Some people don't prefer eating this fruit because the process of peeling this fruit is difficult and time-consuming. However, this is one of the fruits and is known to have several health benefits.

Cherry: This fruit is juicy and a favourite among children. Cherries are also low in calories and can be enjoyed if you're on a diet.

Strawberry: This is the season for strawberries. It has a unique flavour that is both sweet and sour. It is also used in a variety of foods such as desserts.

Plum: Children love this fruit and the inside of the fruit is a mix of orange and yellow. They have a tart taste which is enjoyed by many.

Red Grapes: These are enjoyed by a lot of people because they are extremely juicy. They are firm and have a crunch.

Apple: This is one of the best fruits that's available in the market. It is nutritious, crunchy and full of flavour.

