7 reasons why you should eat walnuts daily

Rich in Omega-3s: Walnuts are packed with plant-based omega-3 fatty acids that are beneficial for heart and brain health.

Boosts Brain Function: Their antioxidants and healthy fats help to improve memory, focus, and overall cognitive function.

Supports Heart Health: Walnuts help lower bad cholesterol (LDL) and improve blood vessel function, which eventually benefits the heart.

Improves Gut Health: They act as prebiotics, which nourish the good gut bacteria needed for better digestion.

Reduces Inflammation: Their antioxidants help fight inflammation, thereby, lowering the risk of chronic diseases.

Regulates Blood Sugar: Walnuts improve insulin sensitivity, making them beneficial for managing diabetes.

Good for Skin and Hair: Vitamins, minerals, and healthy fats in walnuts help to keep the skin glowing and hair strong.

