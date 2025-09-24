5 desi foods that help you sleep better

Warm Turmeric Milk (Haldi Doodh): A traditional bedtime drink, turmeric milk contains tryptophan-rich milk that helps in melatonin (the sleep hormone) production. Turmeric also has anti-inflammatory properties, which help the body relax and get restful sleep.
Bananas: Rich in magnesium and potassium, bananas relax tense muscles and calm the nervous system. They also give you vitamin B6, which helps convert tryptophan into serotonin and melatonin for better sleep.
Cumin Water: Cumin seeds are a home remedy for digestion and sleep issues. Drinking warm cumin water before bed can soothe the stomach, reduce bloating, and help with relaxation, making it easier to get deep sleep.
Pistachios: Unlike other nuts, pistachios have a good amount of melatonin naturally. Eating a small portion at night helps regulate sleep-wake cycles. They also provide magnesium and vitamin B6, both of which are linked to better sleep quality.
Almonds: A handful of soaked almonds at night can improve sleep quality. They are rich in magnesium, which reduces symptoms of insomnia, and healthy fats that stabilise blood sugar.
