5 reasons why you should never start your day with fruit juice

High Sugar Content: Most fruit juices, even 100% natural ones, are loaded with natural sugars like fructose. Drinking them on an empty stomach can spike your blood sugar levels. This can lead to an energy crash later in the morning.
Lack of Fibre: Juicing removes most of the fibre from fruits. Without fibre, sugar enters the bloodstream quickly. This is not very healthy for digestion or blood sugar stability.
Acidity: Citrus juices, like orange juice, are acidic. Having them first thing in the morning can irritate your stomach lining, cause heartburn, or worsen acid reflux.
Poor Satiety: Juice doesn’t keep you full. You’ll likely feel hungry again soon, which can lead to overeating or constant snacking.
Insulin Spike and Weight Gain: The sudden sugar rush from juice can lead to a spike in insulin production. Repeated blood sugar spikes can lead to weight gain and insulin resistance over time.
