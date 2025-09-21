Top 5 Insta-famous chai cafés in India

 Top 5 Insta-famous chai caf&eacute;s in India

The Chai Theka is loved for blending memories and moments into every cup, gaining a massive following for its vibrant ambience and signature brews.

Chai Point stands out for combining comfort and innovation, offering unique fusion items along with chai in locations across the country.

Kannu Ki Chai has more than 40 outlets across the country, popular for authentic Indian tea flavours, crispy snacks, and all-day hangout vibes.

Chai Nagri India is expanding rapidly, praised for its range of 15+ chai sips, lively presentation, and vibrant cafe designs that captivate Instagram users.

Chaayos, with outlets all over India, wins hearts through customised chai blends and quirky cafe interiors, perfect for social media snaps.

