Top 5 Insta-famous chai cafés in India

The Chai Theka is loved for blending memories and moments into every cup, gaining a massive following for its vibrant ambience and signature brews.
Image Source : The Chai Theka
Chai Point stands out for combining comfort and innovation, offering unique fusion items along with chai in locations across the country.
Image Source : Zomato
Kannu Ki Chai has more than 40 outlets across the country, popular for authentic Indian tea flavours, crispy snacks, and all-day hangout vibes.
Image Source : Kannu Ki Chai Cafe
Chai Nagri India is expanding rapidly, praised for its range of 15+ chai sips, lively presentation, and vibrant cafe designs that captivate Instagram users.
Image Source : Just Dial
Chaayos, with outlets all over India, wins hearts through customised chai blends and quirky cafe interiors, perfect for social media snaps.
Image Source : Zomato
Next : 7 benefits of drinking aloe vera juice