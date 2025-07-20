7 reasons why you should eat at least one fruit everyday

Essential Nutrients: Fruits have important vitamins and minerals such as vitamin C, potassium, folate, and antioxidants. These nutrients support everything from immune function to nerve health and cell repair.
Boosts Immunity: Fruits like oranges, berries, and guavas are rich in vitamin C and other immune-boosting compounds. Regular consumption helps your body fight infections, heal wounds faster, and recover from illnesses.
Aids Digestion: Fruits are an excellent source of dietary fibre, which improves digestion and helps in bowel movements. Fibre-rich fruits like apples, pears, and papayas help prevent constipation.
Supports Heart Health: Many fruits, especially those high in fibre and antioxidants help lower cholesterol and blood pressure, reducing the risk of heart disease and stroke over time.
Helps Maintain a Healthy Weight: Fruits are naturally low in calories and high in water and fibre, which can keep you full longer and reduce cravings for unhealthy snacks.
Protects Against Chronic Diseases: The antioxidants in fruits help neutralise free radicals in the body, which are linked to chronic diseases like cancer, diabetes, and age-related conditions.
Improves Skin Health: Fruits like avocados, mangoes, and pomegranates are loaded with vitamins and antioxidants that promote glowing skin, reduce signs of ageing, and protect against sun damage and inflammation.
