7 reasons why pomegranate should be a part of your diet
Rich in Antioxidants: Pomegranates are loaded with antioxidants. These compounds help fight oxidative stress which can reduce inflammation and protect your cells from damage.
Heart Health: The high levels of antioxidants in pomegranates can help reduce cholesterol levels and lower blood pressure. Pomegranate juice can help improve blood circulation and reduce plaque buildup in arteries.
Anti-Inflammatory Properties: Chronic inflammation is linked to many diseases, including arthritis and heart disease. Pomegranates contain compounds that have been shown to reduce inflammation.
Supports Digestion: Pomegranates are a good source of dietary fibre which promotes healthy digestion. The fibre helps regulate bowel movements, reduces constipation and supports a healthy gut microbiome.
Boosts Immunity: High in vitamin C, pomegranates are excellent for boosting your immune system. Vitamin C is essential for the body’s defence against infections.
Skin Health: The antioxidants and vitamin C in pomegranates can protect the skin from ageing and damage caused by the sun and pollution.
Weight Management: Pomegranates are low in calories yet rich in fibre which can help control appetite and prevent overeating. The polyphenols can also help in fat metabolism and weight loss.
