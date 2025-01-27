7 photos of 71st Miss World Krystyna Pyszkova that reflect her natural beauty

24-year-old Krystyna Pyszkova from the Czech Republic was crowned as the 71st Miss World in March 2024.
She was named Miss Europe during the Top 4 selection along with Yasmin Azaytoun of Lebanon (Miss Asia and Oceania), Ache Abrahams of Trinidad and Tobago (Miss America) and Lesego Chombo of Botswana (Miss Africa).
Krystyna Pyszkova also won the Best Fashion Designer Award (Europe) during the competition.
Krystyna was studying for two degrees in Law and Business Administration when she applied for the beauty pageant.
Along with being an international model, the 71st Miss World has also founded the Krystyna Pyszko Foundation.
Having attended an art academy for nine years, she has a strong interest in music and art and loves to play the violin and transverse flute.
The Miss World 2024 pageant was held in India after a 28-year-long hiatus on March 9 in Mumbai.
