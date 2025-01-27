 7 photos of 71st Miss World Krystyna Pyszkova that reflect her natural beauty

Image Source : Instagram

24-year-old Krystyna Pyszkova from the Czech Republic was crowned as the 71st Miss World in March 2024.

Image Source : Instagram

She was named Miss Europe during the Top 4 selection along with Yasmin Azaytoun of Lebanon (Miss Asia and Oceania), Ache Abrahams of Trinidad and Tobago (Miss America) and Lesego Chombo of Botswana (Miss Africa).

Image Source : Instagram

Krystyna Pyszkova also won the Best Fashion Designer Award (Europe) during the competition.

Image Source : Instagram

Krystyna was studying for two degrees in Law and Business Administration when she applied for the beauty pageant.

Image Source : Instagram

Along with being an international model, the 71st Miss World has also founded the Krystyna Pyszko Foundation.

Image Source : Instagram

Having attended an art academy for nine years, she has a strong interest in music and art and loves to play the violin and transverse flute.

Image Source : Instagram

The Miss World 2024 pageant was held in India after a 28-year-long hiatus on March 9 in Mumbai.

Image Source : Instagram

