7 kitchen staples that can stop hair fall

Coconut Oil: Rich in nutrients and antioxidants, coconut oil helps to nourish and moisturise the scalp, thereby, promoting healthy hair growth and reducing hair fall.
Image Source : Freepik
Fenugreek (Methi) Seeds: Soaked fenugreek seeds can be applied to the scalp to stimulate hair growth, reduce dandruff and prevent hair fall.
Image Source : Freepik
Indian Gooseberry (Amla): Amla is rich in vitamin C which helps promote collagen production, thereby, improving hair texture and reducing hair fall.
Image Source : Freepik
Turmeric: Turmeric's active compound, curcumin has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, which help reduce scalp inflammation and promote healthy hair growth.
Image Source : Freepik
Ginger: Ginger's anti-inflammatory properties help reduce scalp inflammation, promoting healthy hair growth and reducing hair fall.
Image Source : Freepik
Cumin Seeds: Cumin seeds are rich in antioxidants and minerals which help nourish the scalp, promote hair growth and reduce hair fall.
Image Source : Freepik
Neem: Neem's antibacterial and antifungal properties help control scalp infections, reduce dandruff and promote healthy hair growth.
Image Source : Freepik
Next : Celeb-inspired yellow ethnic outfits for Basant Panchami 2025