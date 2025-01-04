 7 healthy snack options you can carry to work

Roasted chickpeas: This is a snack that is high in protein, fibre and important vitamins and minerals. You can make this easily at home or you also eat store-bought ones.

Apple and peanut butter: This snack is a favourite among many. Apple gives you vitamins, minerals and fibre whereas peanut butter has healthy fats and protein.

Greek yoghurt: You can opt for unsweetened, plain Greek yoghurt. It is high in protein and doesn't add too much to your calories. You can also add fruits and nuts to make it filling and tasty.

Nuts and dry fruits: You can individual nuts and dry fruits or you can mix them as per your taste. These are healthy and filling and also provide you with fibre.

Edamame: You can eat them steamed, cooked or dried. They are high in protein and can also help you control your appetite. Studies say that edamame can help improve bone health and cognitive function.

Veggies with hummus: This is another snack that is extremely healthy and filling. It gives you vitamins, minerals, protein, fibre and healthy fats; all of which are important for your health.

Protein bars: Avoid store-bought ones and opt for homemade protein bars. They don't have added sugar in them and you can add your choice of nuts, seeds and nut butters among others.

