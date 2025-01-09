7 fruits that are high in antioxidants

Blueberries: Blueberries are packed with anthocyanins which are powerful antioxidants that help fight oxidative stress and inflammation.
Goji Berries: These are known for their high vitamin C and carotenoids. Goji berries are rich in antioxidants that help protect the skin, improve immune function and support eye health.
Pomegranates: Pomegranates have polyphenols which have potent antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties.
Acai Berries: These small and dark purple berries are loaded with anthocyanins and flavonoids which have strong antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effects.
Cherries: Cherries, especially tart cherries are rich in antioxidants like anthocyanins and vitamin C.
Strawberries: Strawberries are full of vitamin C and anthocyanins which can help reduce oxidative stress, improve heart health and lower the risk of chronic diseases.
Red Grapes: Red grapes are packed with resveratrol which is a powerful antioxidant that supports heart health and reduces inflammation.
