7 foods that clear brain fog instantly

Fatty Fish: Salmon, mackerel, and sardines are rich in omega-3 fatty acids. These help to boost memory and focus by improving brain cell communication. They also fight inflammation linked to brain fog.
Blueberries: Packed with antioxidants and flavonoids, blueberries help to enhance brain signaling, improve memory, and protect against cognitive decline.
Dark Chocolate: High in flavonoids, caffeine, and magnesium, dark chocolate boosts alertness, mood, and blood flow to the brain for quick mental clarity.
Avocado: Full of healthy monounsaturated fats, avocados improve blood flow to the brain and provide steady energy for mental clarity.
Eggs: Loaded with choline, eggs help in neurotransmitter production (acetylcholine), essential for memory and concentration.
Green Tea: With caffeine and L-theanine, green tea improves focus and reduces stress, giving both calmness and alertness at once.
Leafy Greens: Spinach, kale and broccoli are rich in vitamin K, folate, and antioxidants. They support brain health and reduce oxidative stress that leads to fogginess.
