5 fruits that help to prevent cancer development

Berries like blueberries, strawberries and raspberries are packed with antioxidants like anthocyanins and ellagic acid, which protect cells from oxidative stress and DNA damage. They also have high fibre, which supports healthy digestion and lowers the risk of colorectal cancer.
Apples are a good source of quercetin, which is a flavonoid with anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. The pectin (a soluble fibre) in apples also helps improve gut health, thereby reducing the risk of colon cancer by supporting healthy bacteria and digestion.
Pomegranates are loaded with polyphenols, particularly punicalagins, which have shown anti-cancer properties in research studies. They may slow cancer cell growth and reduce inflammation.
Citrus fruits like oranges, lemons, and grapefruit are rich in vitamin C, which boosts immunity and helps neutralise free radicals. They also have flavonoids that can block cancer cell growth and reduce inflammation.
Grapes, especially red and purple varieties, are rich in resveratrol, which is an antioxidant that has been studied for its ability to prevent the growth of cancer cells. Grapes also have compounds that reduce inflammation and protect against oxidative stress.
