7 foods people with kidney disease should avoid

Processed and Canned Foods: Processed and canned foods are high in sodium, phosphorus and potassium which can be harmful to people with kidney disease. Limit or avoid foods like canned soups, frozen meals, and processed meats.
High-Phosphorus Foods: Phosphorus can build up in the blood and weaken bones. Limit or avoid foods like dairy products, nuts, seeds and processed foods that have high amounts of phosphoric acid.
High-Sodium Foods: Excessive sodium can increase blood pressure, which can further damage kidneys. Limit or avoid foods like table salt, soy sauce, teriyaki sauce and pickled foods.
High-Potassium Foods: Potassium can build up in the blood and cause heart problems. Limit or avoid foods like bananas, avocados, spinach and sweet potatoes.
Organ Meats: Organ meats like liver and kidney are high in phosphorus, potassium and sodium. This makes them unsuitable for people with kidney disease.
Foods High in Oxalate: Oxalate can increase the risk of kidney stones. Limit or avoid foods like spinach, beets, rhubarb and strawberries.
Foods High in Saturated and Trans Fats: Saturated and trans fats can increase cholesterol levels and worsen kidney disease. Limit or avoid foods like red meat, full-fat dairy products and processed snacks.
