7 DIY tips to keep monsoon bugs out of your living space

Seal Cracks and Gaps: During monsoon, insects tend to crawl in through tiny cracks in doors, windows or walls. Use weatherstrips, silicone caulk or simple adhesive tapes to seal these gaps. This creates a physical barrier and reduces entry points.
Install Mesh Screens: Fit fine mesh screens on windows, ventilators and balcony doors. This allows fresh air in while keeping mosquitoes, flies and moths out. Opt for magnetic or sliding screens as it is easy to clean.
Use Natural Repellents: Certain herbs and essential oils like neem, eucalyptus, citronella and lemongrass act as natural bug repellents. You can place neem leaves near windows, burn citronella candles or spray a mix of essential oils with water around corners to keep the bugs away.
Declutter Damp Areas: Bugs tend to thrive in dark, damp and cluttered spaces. Old newspapers, cardboard boxes and unused items become breeding grounds for silverfish, termites and cockroaches.
DIY Bug Traps: Homemade traps can be effective. For example, keep a small bowl of beer or sugar water mixed with soap to attract and drown cockroaches or fruit flies. Sticky tapes near windows or light sources can also help catch flying insects easily.
Use Camphor or Garlic: Camphor fumes and garlic cloves are natural bug deterrents. Place camphor tablets in cupboards and rooms or keep crushed garlic near windows and entryways. The strong smell drives away the bugs.
Keep Drains and Stagnant Water Clean: Monsoon often leads to water stagnation in sinks, bathrooms or near balconies, which attracts mosquitoes and cockroaches. Regularly clean drains with baking soda and vinegar or phenyl. Also make sure there’s no stagnant water in plant pots or buckets.
