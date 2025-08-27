7 millets that can be given to babies

Ragi (Finger Millet): It is rich in calcium and iron and it is great for bone and teeth development. It can be given as porridge, dosa or pudding and helps prevent anaemia and support overall growth.
Image Source : Pinterest
Foxtail Millet: This is easily digestible and light on the stomach. It can give you protein and vitamins and helps build immunity. You can use it for khichdi or soft porridge for babies.
Image Source : Pinterest
Little Millet: Packed with fibre, little millet helps in digestion and prevents constipation in babies. It is a good alternative to rice and can be used in porridge or idlis.
Image Source : Pinterest
Barnyard Millet: This millet has a high iron content and is low in calories, making it great for babies who are just starting solids. It helps in haemoglobin production and can be used to make khichdi.
Image Source : Pinterest
Bajra (Pearl Millet): It is high in iron and energy and it helps prevent anaemia and provides warmth during colder months. Bajra khichdi or soft rotis can be baby-friendly options.
Image Source : Pinterest
Jowar (Sorghum): Rich in fibre and other essential nutrients, jowar helps in digestion and gut health. It can be used to make porridge, pancakes or soft rotis for slightly older babies.
Image Source : Pinterest
Proso Millet: This is a good source of protein and healthy fats. It helps in muscle growth and provides long-lasting energy. It can be given in the form of soft cereal or porridge.
Image Source : Pinterest
Next : Nauvari sarees: The perfect traditional look for Ganesh Chaturthi 2025