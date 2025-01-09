7 countries apart from India where Hindi is a popular language

One such country is Nepal, where Hindi is recognised as an official language and is widely spoken by a significant portion of the population.
In Mauritius, Hindi is also an official language and is spoken by nearly 53% of the population.
The United States is home to the third-largest group of Hindi speakers outside India.
Similarly, in Fiji, Hindi serves as a lingua franca among different ethnic groups.
Singapore has a significant Indian diaspora, and Hindi has been passed down through generations.
The United Kingdom, a global tourist hub, has a sizable Indian community where Hindi is commonly spoken.
Hindi has a substantial influence in Trinidad and Tobago.
