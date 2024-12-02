7 bow cake trends you need to know about in 2024

Black ribbon bow cake is the ultimate trend as Kendall Jenner recently rang in her 29th birthday with a white and black with black ribbon bow cake.
Pink bow cake is another choice as Kylie Jenner recently marked the first anniversary of her clothing brand with a Victorian theme bow cake.
Fondant bow cake is another choice when it comes to the latest bow cake trends.
Apart from regular black ribbon bow cakes, red ribbon bow cakes can be a perfect choice for birthday and anniversary celebrations.
Glitter bow cake can be a perfect choice for someone who likes everything glittery.
Gold ribbon bow cake is another option which has been added to the latest trends.
Well, who doesn't like chocolate? This chocolate ribbon bow cake is the best option when it comes to recent bow cake trends.
