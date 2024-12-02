 7 bow cake trends you need to know about in 2024

7 bow cake trends you need to know about in 2024

Image Source : Social

Black ribbon bow cake is the ultimate trend as Kendall Jenner recently rang in her 29th birthday with a white and black with black ribbon bow cake.

Image Source : Social

Pink bow cake is another choice as Kylie Jenner recently marked the first anniversary of her clothing brand with a Victorian theme bow cake.

Image Source : Social

Fondant bow cake is another choice when it comes to the latest bow cake trends.

Image Source : Social

Apart from regular black ribbon bow cakes, red ribbon bow cakes can be a perfect choice for birthday and anniversary celebrations.

Image Source : Social

Glitter bow cake can be a perfect choice for someone who likes everything glittery.

Image Source : Social

Gold ribbon bow cake is another option which has been added to the latest trends.

Image Source : Social

Well, who doesn't like chocolate? This chocolate ribbon bow cake is the best option when it comes to recent bow cake trends.

Image Source : Social

Next : 5 surprising health benefits of Singhara in winter

Click to read more..