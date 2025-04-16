7 best summer beverages from 7 states

Starting from the North, we have the famous 'Kanji' from Punjab, a fermented drink made from black carrots and mustard seeds.
Moving on to Rajasthan, we have the sweet and creamy 'Makhaniya Lassi' made with yoghurt, cream, and saffron.
In Gujarat, the 'Aam Panna' made with raw mangoes, mint, and spices is a popular choice to beat the heat.
The state of Maharashtra offers the refreshing 'Nimbu Pani' or lemonade, with a hint of black salt and cumin powder.
In Karnataka, we have the 'Panakam', a traditional drink made with jaggery, ginger, cardamom, and pepper.
Moving to the East, West Bengal's 'Aam Jhora' made with ripe mangoes and fennel seeds, is a favourite among Bengalis.
And finally, in the South, we have Kerala's 'Sambharam', a buttermilk-based drink with flavours of ginger, green chillies, and curry leaves.
