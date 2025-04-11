 7 best luxury handbags from Prada and Versace

Prada Galleria Saffiano Leather Bag is a timeless classic, made from scratch-resistant Saffiano leather with a structured silhouette and minimalist elegance.

Prada Double Tote Bag is spacious yet elegant. This structured tote is perfect for everyday luxury with dual compartments and a clean design.

Prada Cleo Shoulder Bag is sleek and modern with a curved shape. This bag blends 1990s nostalgia with contemporary luxury.

Versace La Medusa Bag is iconic for its bold Medusa head hardware. It screams Versace glamour in various shapes and vibrant colours.

Versace Palazzo Empire Bag is a structured masterpiece that blends contemporary and classical elements with a dramatic Medusa accent.

Versace Virtus Shoulder Bag is elegant and sophisticated. It features the signature Barocco V emblem and luxe quilted leather.

Versace Greca Goddess Bag has the iconic Greca motif in hardware or stitching with a sleek, architectural design perfect for parties and events.

