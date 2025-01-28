7 alternatives for salt to reduce sodium intake

Garlic and Onion: Both garlic and onion, whether fresh, powdered or roasted, are great ways to enhance flavour. They are savoury and can help reduce the need for salt.
Herbs and Spices: Use fresh or dried herbs like basil, oregano, thyme, rosemary, parsley or cilantro. Spices like turmeric, cumin, paprika and coriander can add flavour to dishes without the need for salt.
Vinegar: Apple cider vinegar, balsamic vinegar or red wine vinegar can help bring out the flavours of the food. It's especially good for salads, marinades and roasted vegetables.
Lemon and Lime: Citrus fruits are naturally flavourful and can add a tangy taste to dishes. Lemon or lime juice is effective on fish, vegetables and in dressings.
Mustard: Mustard, whether Dijon or yellow adds a sharp and tangy kick to foods. It can be used in dressings, marinades or as a topping for sandwiches and burgers.
Salt-Free Seasoning Blends: Many pre-made blends are available that combine a mix of herbs, spices and even dried vegetables.
Seaweed: Seaweed, such as nori or kelp, has a salty taste but with a fraction of the sodium found in table salt. It is great for sushi, salads, or as a seasoning.
