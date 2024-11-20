 6 side effects of adding too much turmeric to your food

6 side effects of adding too much turmeric to your food

Excessive consumption of turmeric can cause gastrointestinal issues such as stomach upset, bloating, and gas.

Turmeric is known for its blood-thinning properties, so consuming too much of it can lead to increased bleeding and bruising.

Turmeric contains high levels of oxalate, which can contribute to the formation of kidney stones.

Individuals with gallbladder problems may experience worsened symptoms due to the stimulation of bile production by turmeric.

Turmeric may interact with certain medications, including blood thinners and diabetes drugs, leading to adverse effects.

Excessive amounts of turmeric have been linked to liver damage in some cases.

