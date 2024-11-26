6 Indian sarees that are easy to drape

The versatile cotton saree from South India is not only comfortable but also simple to drape, making it a popular choice for everyday wear.
Another popular option is the Chanderi saree, made with lightweight cotton or silk with delicate zari work. Its soft and flowy fabric makes it effortless to drape and perfect for any occasion.
The elegant and graceful Kota Doria saree is also a breeze to drape, thanks to its lightweight and sheer fabric.
For a more contemporary look, the designer half-and-half sarees are a great choice as they come pre-stitched with pleats, making them easy to wear and style.
The traditional Maharashtrian Paithani saree, with its distinct border and vibrant colours, is another easy-to-drape option.
Lastly, the Banarasi saree is known for its intricate brocade work and luxurious silk fabric. Its stiff texture makes it easy to pleat and wrap around the body.
