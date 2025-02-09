 5 yoga poses for strength, balance and flexibility

Warrior II (Virabhadrasana II): Strengthens legs, opens hips, and improves balance while stretching the inner thighs and groins.

Plank Pose (Phalakasana): Builds core strength, tones the arms and shoulders, and enhances stability.

Tree Pose (Vrksasana): Improves balance and focus, strengthens the legs, and stretches the hips and groins.

Downward Dog (Adho Mukha Svanasana): Stretches the hamstrings and calves, strengthens the arms, and encourages full-body flexibility.

Camel Pose (Ustrasana): Opens the chest, strengthens the back, and improves flexibility in the spine and hips.

