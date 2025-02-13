5 yoga asanas to practice as weather changes from winter to summer

Surya Namaskar: Boosts circulation and warms up the body, preparing it for the upcoming heat while energizing the mind.
Setu Bandhasana: Opens the chest and heart, helping to release any stagnant energy from the colder months.
Utkatasana: Strengthens the legs and core, helping to build stamina for the more active summer months.
Trikonasana: Stretches the sides and promotes better breathing, vital as the warmer weather encourages outdoor activity.
Viparita Karani: Calms the nervous system and cools down the body after sun exposure or intense workouts.
