 5 yoga asanas to practice as weather changes from winter to summer

5 yoga asanas to practice as weather changes from winter to summer

Image Source : Social

Surya Namaskar: Boosts circulation and warms up the body, preparing it for the upcoming heat while energizing the mind.

Image Source : Social

Setu Bandhasana: Opens the chest and heart, helping to release any stagnant energy from the colder months.

Image Source : Social

Utkatasana: Strengthens the legs and core, helping to build stamina for the more active summer months.

Image Source : Social

Trikonasana: Stretches the sides and promotes better breathing, vital as the warmer weather encourages outdoor activity.

Image Source : Social

Viparita Karani: Calms the nervous system and cools down the body after sun exposure or intense workouts.

Image Source : Social

Next : 5 side effects of eating fruits at night

Click to read more..