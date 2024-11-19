5 yoga asanas to keep your lungs safe amid air pollution

Asanas like Dhanurasana strengthen the respiratory muscles including the diaphragm. Slow and deep breathing while performing this asana helps flush out toxins. Dhanurasana stretches the chest, strengthens the back muscles, and increases lung capacity.
Lungs will remain healthy by doing this asana. Along with this, you will get relief from gastric, and cervical pain. Apart from this, the digestive system also remains fit. Body posture improves. Along with this, it relieves fatigue, stress, and anxiety.
The asana known as Matsyasana is known for its excellent effects on the lungs and heart. This asana helps in increasing oxygen. This asana is very easy to do.
Bhujangasana is an excellent yogasana for increasing the capacity of the lungs as it is done by lying on the back. Get relief from lung-related problems. Get relief from every liver-related problem. Along with this, it helps in reducing weight.
Makarasana is good for the lungs. Apart from this, it helps in making the spine flexible. Eliminates joint pain from the root. It also provides relief from back ache and stomach pain.
