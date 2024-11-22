5 yoga asanas for treating PCOD

Butterfly Pose (Baddha Konasana): Improves blood circulation in the pelvic area and helps regulate menstrual cycles.
Child's Pose (Balasana): Relaxes the mind, reduces stress, and soothes abdominal discomfort.
Cobra Pose (Bhujangasana): Stimulates ovarian function and alleviates stress, promoting hormonal balance.
Bridge Pose (Setu Bandhasana): Enhances blood flow to the reproductive organs and supports hormonal balance.
Cat-Cow Pose (Marjaryasana-Bitilasana): Improves flexibility, massages abdominal organs, and boosts ovarian health.
