 5 yoga asanas for treating PCOD

Butterfly Pose (Baddha Konasana): Improves blood circulation in the pelvic area and helps regulate menstrual cycles.

Child's Pose (Balasana): Relaxes the mind, reduces stress, and soothes abdominal discomfort.

Cobra Pose (Bhujangasana): Stimulates ovarian function and alleviates stress, promoting hormonal balance.

Bridge Pose (Setu Bandhasana): Enhances blood flow to the reproductive organs and supports hormonal balance.

Cat-Cow Pose (Marjaryasana-Bitilasana): Improves flexibility, massages abdominal organs, and boosts ovarian health.

