5 ways to use potato peels on face

Brighten Dark Circles: Rub the inner side of potato peels gently under your eyes. The enzymes and natural bleaching agents help lighten dark circles and reduce puffiness.
Fade Acne Scars: Apply fresh potato peels to acne scars. The natural starch in the peel can help reduce pigmentation and promote even-toned skin over time.
Soothe Sunburn: Cool potato peels can provide relief from sunburns. Their anti-inflammatory properties calm irritated skin and help it heal faster.
Combat Oily Skin: Gently swipe potato peels on your face to absorb excess oil. The natural astringent properties can help minimise pores and reduce shine.
Exfoliate Dead Skin: Use the slightly rough side of potato peels as a mild exfoliator. It can help remove dead skin cells and leave your skin feeling smoother and refreshed.
