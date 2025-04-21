Take Active Breaks: Step away from your desk every 30–45 minutes. Stretch, walk around, or do a quick set of jumping jacks to wake up your body and brain.
Image Source : Social
Light It Up: Dim lights = drowsy mind. Study in a well-lit area, preferably with natural light, to keep your brain alert.
Image Source : Social
Hydrate (and maybe caffeinate): Water helps with focus and energy. If you need a boost, a little coffee or tea can help—but don’t overdo it!
Image Source : Social
Switch Subjects or Tasks: Stuck in a sleepy rut? Switch topics or try a different study method (flashcards, videos, summarising aloud) to re-engage your mind.
Image Source : Social
Don’t Study in Bed: Your brain associates your bed with sleep. Study at a desk or table to stay in "work mode."
Image Source : Social
