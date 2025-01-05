5 ways to prevent vitamin D deficiency in winters

Get Sunlight Exposure: Spend 10-30 minutes outside in the morning sun daily, as UVB rays help your body produce vitamin D naturally.
Image Source : Social
Include Vitamin D-Rich Foods: Add fatty fish (salmon, mackerel), egg yolks, fortified dairy, and plant-based milk to your diet.
Image Source : Social
Take Vitamin D Supplements: Consult a doctor to determine the right dosage and use supplements, especially if natural sources are limited.
Image Source : Social
Use UV Lamps or Light Therapy: UV lamps mimic sunlight and can be a good option for those in low-sunlight regions.
Image Source : Social
Stay Active Outdoors: Combine exercise with outdoor activities to maximize sun exposure and overall health benefits.
Image Source : Social
Next : 5 Indian street foods that are not unhealthy