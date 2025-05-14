5 ways to prevent curdling of milk

Heat It Gently: Avoid sudden high heat. Warm milk slowly on low to medium heat, stirring occasionally to prevent scorching and separation.
Add Acid Gradually: When using acidic ingredients (like lemon juice or tomatoes), add them slowly and mix well to prevent shock to the milk proteins.
Stabilise with a Starch: Add a bit of flour or cornflour when cooking milk-based sauces — it helps keep the proteins from clumping.
Use Fresh Milk: Older milk is more likely to curdle. Always check the expiration date and smell before use.
Avoid Salt Too Early: Salt can destabilise milk proteins. Add it later in the cooking process to reduce the risk of curdling.
Next : 5 healthy recipes to make in an air fryer
Click to read more..