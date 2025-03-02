5 ways to burn belly fat without gym

Eat More Protein: Boost your metabolism and reduce hunger by adding lean proteins like chicken, tofu, and eggs to your meals.
Image Source : Social
Increase Daily Activity: Walk, take the stairs, or do house chores—small movements add up and help burn calories throughout the day.
Image Source : Social
Try High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT): Short, intense bursts of exercise like sprints or bodyweight exercises can effectively burn fat.
Image Source : Social
Stay Hydrated: Drinking water, especially before meals, can help reduce appetite and increase fat-burning potential.
Image Source : Social
Get Enough Sleep: Lack of sleep can mess with hormones that control hunger and fat storage, so prioritise 7-9 hours per night.
Image Source : Social
Next : 5 reasons why seeds should be a part of your diet