 5 Vitamin E-rich foods to boost immunity in winter

Almonds: Packed with Vitamin E, almonds are a crunchy snack that strengthens immunity. Enjoy a handful daily!

Sunflower Seeds: These tiny seeds are Vitamin E powerhouses. Sprinkle them on salads or enjoy as a snack.

Spinach: This leafy green is not just rich in iron but also in Vitamin E. Add it to soups or curries for a winter health boost.

Avocado: Creamy and versatile, avocados are loaded with Vitamin E. Use them in smoothies or spreads.

Peanuts: Affordable and tasty, peanuts are a Vitamin E-rich treat. Snack on roasted peanuts or add peanut butter to your breakfast.

