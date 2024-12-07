5 Vitamin E-rich foods to boost immunity in winter

Almonds: Packed with Vitamin E, almonds are a crunchy snack that strengthens immunity. Enjoy a handful daily!
Sunflower Seeds: These tiny seeds are Vitamin E powerhouses. Sprinkle them on salads or enjoy as a snack.
Spinach: This leafy green is not just rich in iron but also in Vitamin E. Add it to soups or curries for a winter health boost.
Avocado: Creamy and versatile, avocados are loaded with Vitamin E. Use them in smoothies or spreads.
Peanuts: Affordable and tasty, peanuts are a Vitamin E-rich treat. Snack on roasted peanuts or add peanut butter to your breakfast.
