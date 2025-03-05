5 vitamin C-rich drinks for healthy, glowing skin

Orange Juice: A classic! Freshly squeezed orange juice is loaded with vitamin C and antioxidants that brighten skin and promote collagen production.
Lemon Water: Simple yet effective, lemon-infused water detoxifies the body, hydrates the skin, and helps clear blemishes.
Kiwi Smoothie: Kiwi contains more vitamin C than oranges! Blend it with yogurt or coconut water for a skin-loving boost.
Amla (Indian Gooseberry) Juice: A powerhouse of vitamin C, amla juice fights aging, reduces pigmentation, and keeps your skin firm.
Pineapple Juice: Bromelain in pineapple helps exfoliate the skin, while its high vitamin C content promotes a radiant glow.
