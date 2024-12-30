5 vegetarian ways to increase your daily protein intake

Lentils and Beans: Rich in protein and fiber, lentils and beans like chickpeas, black beans, and kidney beans can be added to soups, salads, or made into dips.
Tofu and Tempeh: Both are excellent plant-based protein sources and versatile for stir-fries, sandwiches, or grilling.
Nuts and Seeds: Almonds, peanuts, chia seeds, and hemp seeds are great for snacking or adding to smoothies and oatmeal for a protein boost.
Greek Yogurt: Packed with protein, Greek yogurt can be eaten as a snack, mixed into smoothies, or used as a topping for dishes.
Quinoa: A complete protein that contains all nine essential amino acids, quinoa can be used as a base for salads, bowls, or as a side dish.
