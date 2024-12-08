 5 vegetarian sources and amount of protein they contain

Lentils: One cup of cooked lentils provides around 18 grams of protein, making them a staple for vegetarians. They're also rich in fiber and iron.

Chickpeas: Also known as garbanzo beans, a cup of cooked chickpeas contains about 15 grams of protein. They're perfect for curries, salads, or snacks like roasted chickpeas.

Tofu: A versatile soy-based product, half a block (about 100 grams) of firm tofu contains approximately 10 grams of protein. It absorbs flavours beautifully, making it ideal for various cuisines.

Quinoa: This pseudo-grain offers about 8 grams of protein per cooked cup and is a complete protein, providing all nine essential amino acids.

Chia Seeds: Just two tablespoons of chia seeds pack around 5 grams of protein, alongside omega-3 fatty acids and fiber, great for smoothies, puddings, or toppings.

