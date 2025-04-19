5 vegetarian foods that are high in Omega-3

Chia seeds are a powerhouse of ALA (alpha-linolenic acid), a plant-based Omega-3. Just one tablespoon provides more than the daily recommended intake. They also offer fibre, protein and antioxidants.
Flaxseeds are one of the richest plant sources of Omega-3s. Ground flaxseeds are easier to digest and absorb than whole. They’re also excellent for heart health, hormone balance and digestive support.
Hemp seeds contain a balanced ratio of Omega-3 to Omega-6 fatty acids, making them excellent for reducing inflammation and supporting joint and heart health. They have a nutty flavour and a high protein content.
Edamame provides a modest amount of ALA Omega-3s along with protein, fibre and essential vitamins. It’s a versatile food that can be steamed, added to salads, stir-fries, or eaten as a snack.
Walnuts are not only a great source of healthy fats and protein, but also high in ALA Omega-3s. A small portion supports brain function, reduces inflammation and promotes heart health.
