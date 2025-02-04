 5 vegetarian foods that are actually non-vegetarian

Caesar Salad Dressing: Often made with anchovies, making it non-vegetarian.

Vegetarian Sushi: Watch out for rolls that include fish-based ingredients like eel sauce or fish roe.

Crispy Fries: Some restaurants cook them in lard or animal fat, which makes them non-vegetarian.

Veggie Broth: Some pre-made vegetable broths are made with chicken or beef stock.

Bagels with Cream Cheese: Some cream cheeses may contain animal rennet, an enzyme derived from animal stomachs.

