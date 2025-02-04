5 vegetarian foods that are actually non-vegetarian

Caesar Salad Dressing: Often made with anchovies, making it non-vegetarian.
Vegetarian Sushi: Watch out for rolls that include fish-based ingredients like eel sauce or fish roe.
Crispy Fries: Some restaurants cook them in lard or animal fat, which makes them non-vegetarian.
Veggie Broth: Some pre-made vegetable broths are made with chicken or beef stock.
Bagels with Cream Cheese: Some cream cheeses may contain animal rennet, an enzyme derived from animal stomachs.
