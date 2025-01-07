5 vegetables to boost your daily protein intake

Spinach: Packed with 2.9 grams of protein per 100 grams, spinach is a versatile leafy green that adds protein to salads, smoothies, and soups.
Broccoli: With 2.8 grams of protein per 100 grams, broccoli is a crunchy addition to stir-fries and a nutritious side dish.
Peas: These little powerhouses offer 5 grams of protein per 100 grams and are great in curries, salads, or as a standalone snack.
Edamame: A soy-based vegetable, edamame contains a whopping 11 grams of protein per 100 grams and is perfect for snacking or tossing into bowls.
Asparagus: Containing 2.2 grams of protein per 100 grams, asparagus is a low-calorie, high-protein veggie ideal for roasting or grilling.
