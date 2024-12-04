5 vegetables that can naturally reduce Diabetes, control blood sugar

Bitter Gourd: Contains compounds like charantin and polypeptide-p that help lower blood sugar levels effectively.
Spinach: Rich in magnesium and fiber, which aid in stabilizing blood sugar and improving insulin sensitivity.
Okra: Packed with soluble fiber that slows glucose absorption, reducing blood sugar spikes.
Broccoli: High in sulforaphane, a compound that may help improve insulin resistance and protect blood vessels.
Sweet Potatoes: A low-glycemic index food that provides slow-releasing carbs, keeping blood sugar steady.
Next : 5 easy steps to set Curd at home in winter
Click to read more..