 5 vegan dishes to make for Thanksgiving dinner

5 vegan dishes to make for Thanksgiving dinner

Image Source : Social

Stuffed Acorn Squash: Sweet and savoury squash filled with quinoa, cranberries, and walnuts for a festive touch.

Image Source : Social

Vegan Green Bean Casserole: Creamy mushroom sauce and crispy fried onions make this classic a plant-based delight.

Image Source : Social

Mushroom and Lentil Loaf: A hearty alternative to traditional meatloaf, packed with umami flavor and a tangy glaze.

Image Source : Social

Maple-Glazed Brussels Sprouts: Roasted to perfection with a drizzle of maple syrup and a sprinkle of pecans.

Image Source : Social

Pumpkin Pie with Coconut Whipped Cream: Silky spiced pumpkin filling on a flaky crust, topped with creamy coconut whip.

Image Source : Social

Next : Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth share unseen pics from Rajasthan wedding

Click to read more..