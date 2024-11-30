5 vegan dishes to make for Thanksgiving dinner

Stuffed Acorn Squash: Sweet and savoury squash filled with quinoa, cranberries, and walnuts for a festive touch.
Vegan Green Bean Casserole: Creamy mushroom sauce and crispy fried onions make this classic a plant-based delight.
Mushroom and Lentil Loaf: A hearty alternative to traditional meatloaf, packed with umami flavor and a tangy glaze.
Maple-Glazed Brussels Sprouts: Roasted to perfection with a drizzle of maple syrup and a sprinkle of pecans.
Pumpkin Pie with Coconut Whipped Cream: Silky spiced pumpkin filling on a flaky crust, topped with creamy coconut whip.
